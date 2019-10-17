The lineup of events this weekend includes several concerts, some early Halloween haunts, fall family activities and more.
Fright Trail
Performances for the annual Fright Trail in Salado will begin this Saturday along the Tablerock Walking Trail. Guests will be led through the trail by a guide who will take them through scenes from popular horror novels and classic fairy tales.
The Fright Trail will begin 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold until 9 p.m. Advance tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Tablerock is located on Royal Street, three blocks east of downtown Salado.
The Fright Trail will also take place Oct. 26 and 27.
Free movie night
A free showing of “Beetlejuice” will be offered Friday evening at the new Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
Activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and showtime will be 7:30 p.m. The event will include lawn games, photo ops, and free popcorn and treats while supplies last. Costumes are encouraged, and everyone should bring their own blankets and chairs.
Plant sale
The fall plant sale, hosted by the Bell County Master Gardener Association, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Selections will include trees, shrubs, perennials and more.
The Belton Iris Society’s fall iris sale will be held in conjunction with the fall plant sale at the Expo Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until sellout.
Van Cliburn Recital
The Central Texas Orchestral Society and Temple Symphony Orchestra will present the annual Van Cliburn Recital 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus in Belton.
The performance will feature the 2017 Van Cliburn Piano Competition Finalist, Rachel Heung.
Tickets are available online at cacarts.org.
Oktoberfest at Barrow
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host its second and final weekend of Oktoberfest.
The brewery will have music from Mike and the Middletones 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Dr. Irom Jazz Band at 8 p.m.
The event will continue Saturday at noon with music from Evelyn Billington, Sunshine Willi Band, Color Me Brass Band and Fuss Ricket. Hammerschlagen will be played at 2:30 p.m. and the stein-holding competition will begin at 6 p.m.
Adult Spelling Bee
Salado Public Library and Barrow Brewing Company will present a spelling bee 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the brewery.
Fifteen contestants will compete for the title of Master Speller of Salado. Competitors can sign up online through the link on the event Facebook page.
St. Lukefest
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by an anniversary Mass at 4 p.m.
St. Lukefest will offer food, fellowship and fun for all ages, including games, music, auctions, face painting, bounce houses, a petting zoo and more.
An anniversary dinner/dance will be held after Mass on the parish grounds 5-8 p.m.
Foundation Fest
Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will present its third annual Foundation Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include music and games, story time, hay rides, crafts, treats, a silent auction, a pumpkin patch and more.
For more information, visit foundationumc.org/pumpkin-patch.
Eric Paslay concert
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Eric Paslay will perform at Temple College 7:30 p.m. Monday in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
The concert will be the culmination of a two-day songwriting symposium Paslay is conducting at TC for students and community members. The concert will feature Paslay and the seminar participants performing some new material, as well as some of Paslay’s favorite songs.
Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at the Fine Arts Division Office in the Performing Arts Center.
Paslay graduated from Temple High School in 2001 and has performed around the world and written five No. 1 hits. For more information, call 254-298-8555 or visit templejc.edu.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
Frankly Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
A variety dance will be held 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Last Call will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Aware Central Texas will hold “Boots and BBQ,” a concert featuring music by Jarrod Birmingham and Mason Lively 7 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Gates open at 6 p.m.
———
Phillip Coggins will perform 6 p.m. Friday at the Overlook Garden at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
Saturday
Brian Hankins will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Alzeimer’s Texas will hold a Bell County walk event from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Confederate Park, 700 Confederate Park Drive in Belton.
———
Belton Market Days, featuring local vendors, food, a farmer’s market and entertainment, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Belton. The event is held the third Saturday of each month.
———
Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers and Lilly & The Implements will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Fundraisers
Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride
The inaugural Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride will be held 10 a.m. Saturday. The ride will start at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple and end at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.
The entry fee is $30 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds go to the Priceless Beginnings camps for children who are victims of domestic violence. For information visit https://Pricelessbeginningsinmemoryofjennaandmichael.wordpress.com/contact/.
Emily McCann benefit
A benefit for Central Texas resident Emily McCann, a mother of two who is recovering from a brain infection, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. The event will include food, live music, a drawing for a quilt and a silent auction.
Seaton School fundraiser
A fundraiser to help with the cost of painting and repairing the Seaton School will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at 12287 State Highway 53 in Seaton (Temple).
The event will include the sale of antiques, collectibles, books, household items and more. Anyone interested in donating items by Oct. 21 may leave a message or text Jane at 254-770-8643, Ginger at 254-718-3406, or Debbie at 254-231-7414.
Kiwanis Club Fall Sportsman drawing
Tickets are now available for the Fall Sportsman drawing hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Temple. The drawing will take place on Oct. 25 on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/TempleKiwanis/.
The first prize is a rifle or a $725 gift card to Cabela’s; the second prize is a $200 gift card to Cabela’s. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Prizes will be presented as a pre-paid gift card. You must be at least 18 years old to participate and also pass a background check to convert the gift card to a firearm purchase. Tickets may be purchased at Kiwanistemple.org.
Covenant Lutheran Church craft sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold a craft sale and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest and bake sale
A sausage fest and bake sale benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing, silent auction and entertainment by Sonny and Jane Fine.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free).