Organist Leon Couch III will present a “Halloween Concert” 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 in the main sanctuary of Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple. The recital is free and open to the public.
Joining Couch will be tenor Gerald Nicholas, cellist Celia Bowen, violist Preston Patterson and violinists Mary Fairlie and Heather McFarland.
Couch, professor of music at Temple College and music director and organist at Christ Episcopal, will perform “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” and “Come Sweetest Death, Come Blessed Rest” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Tempest Sonata” by Ludwig Van Beethoven and “Miniature Overture” from the Nutcracker Suite by Peter Tchaikovsky.
“Come Sweetest Death, Come Blessed Death,” arranged by Virgil Fox, is a musical portrayal of a person who is dying, but is welcoming the moment of death and peace in the afterlife.
“Der Doppelganger” from Schawnengesang by Franz Schubert will be performed by Couch and Nicholas. A doppelganger is a ghost or apparition that sometimes takes the body of a person who is still living.
“This song goes perfectly with the theme of Halloween,” Couch said in a news release.
A string quartet will join Couch in “Adagio in G minor for strings and organ” by Tomaso Albinoni. This piece opens with a hauntingly beautiful melody that returns near the end, creating a melancholy mood.
Couch is in his third year at Temple College. He has presented organ recitals, master classes and lecture recitals throughout the United States and Asia. His research on German Baroque performance practices is currently being used at music schools in American Universities.
Couch received his PhD in music theory and his DMA in organ from the music conservatory at the University of Cincinnati.