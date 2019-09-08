The 37th annual Temple Model Trail Show, conducted by the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, will be set up Sept. 21-22 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and will feature vendors, model railroader exhibits and operating modular layouts.
Ron Miller, train show coordinator, said a new addition to this year’s show will be a Lego train exhibit. Everything on the operational layout and all the trains will be made out of Legos.
Miller said clubs out of Austin, Houston and the Bryan/College Station area will have layouts on display. Layouts of O, HO, Z and N gauges will all be set up during the show, along with a t-trak module.
Miller said this year’s event will feature approximately 50 vendors, with nearly 170 vendor tables sold.
“The focus of this show, and the trains that we usually run and that sort of thing, are operating model railroads, not just static,” he said. “The buildings, of course, and people and things like that, they’re static. But the trains themselves, they’re operating. They all run off of low-voltage electricity.”
He said vendors are coming from as far away as California and Arkansas, and from all over the state of Texas.
David Douglass, CentrA MOD president, said about 2,000 people attend the model train show annually.
He said proceeds from the event go towards paying off the rental fee for the convention center and paying the exhibitors. The rest of the proceeds help fund CentrA MOD operations.
“What we find is about half of our year is funded by the show profits and half of the year’s requirements for money are by the club dues, so it funds us for about half a year operating expenses,” he said.
Douglass said the layouts and exhibits are for anybody of any age to enjoy, and while there are purchase opportunities, “basically it’s a show that is presented for enjoyment.”
He said kids enjoy looking at the operating trains, while adults usually appreciate the details of the scenery and figures. He said this year’s layouts are very interesting, especially the Lego train exhibit.
There will be a $7 entry fee, with a $1 discount for seniors and military with ID. Children 12 and younger will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit centramodrr.com.