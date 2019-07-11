A car show, outdoor concerts and a fishing derby for kids are just some of the events available to keep Central Texans occupied this weekend.
Car show
The Wheeled Events Governing Organization (WEGO) Tour will bring a “free for spectators” car show and family fun day to downtown Cameron from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The third annual Mary Lara Memorial Car Show will be set up in the area around 110 S. Houston Ave. and will feature a car hop and dance competition, vendors and concessions, a live DJ and more. More than 100 awards will be presented and all types of entries are welcome. For registration information, visit www.wegoweb.org. For booth or sponsor info, call Raymond Lara at 254-721-0279.
Proceeds will benefit the Mary Lara scholarship fund.
Exhibit opening reception
An opening reception to launch the new photo exhibit at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will take place 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit, “Temple’s History – Expressions by Local Photographers,” includes 46 photos of historic buildings taken by local photographers in Temple.
Kids fishing derby
The City of Morgan’s Point Resort will host its annual kids fishing derby 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Morgan’s Point Resort Marina, 12 Calamity Jane Drive.
The free event is intended for kids 12 years old and younger, and fishing licenses are not required for the event. Poles, bait and refreshments will be provided, and various prizes will be awarded.
Meet and greet with Damian Chapa
A meet and greet with actor Damian Chapa will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Peggy’s Coffee House inside the Temple Mall.
Tickets for the meet and greet are available online at www.eventbrite.com.
Chapa has appeared in films such as “Street Fighter” and “Blood In, Blood Out.”
Hot Summer Sounds
The 21st annual Scott & White Health Plan Hot Summer Sounds free concert series will continue 7:30 p.m. Friday with Jo James Band at Lions Park in Temple.
Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets for an evening of free music. For more information, call 254-298-5440.
Live music at Schoepf’s
Randall King will perform with special guest Stetson Walker tonight at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, part of the Free Texas Music Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m.
Nashville-based Southern rock band, The Steel Woods, will perform a free show Saturday at Schoepf’s. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Country singer Zane Williams will open the show beginning at 7 p.m., followed by The Steel Woods.
Mike Ryan at Johnny’s
Country singer Mike Ryan will perform Friday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Music will begin at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.outhousetickets.com.
Summer Lecture Series
The Summer Lecture Series will continue 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, with Dr. Suzy Thompson speaking on intelligence, creativity and giftedness.
Thompson is a Salado native who graduated from Texas A&M University with her Ph.D. in educational psychology with an emphasis in intelligence, creativity and giftedness. Over the past 17 years as a professor, she also authored a book, “Understanding Giftedness: A Practical Guide for Parents,” and opened her private practice, Understanding Giftedness, LLC. in Cedar Park.
At her private practice, Thompson has worked side by side with a variety of artists and gifted children from middle school aged aspiring artists to adults who have won Oscars, Grammys and Billboard awards.
Since 2004, she has presented her research about giftedness and creativity at a variety of national and international conference, and said she is excited to bring her expertise back to her hometown.
Her presentation is entitled, “Giftedness 101: Understanding Gifted Children’s Social and Emotional Needs.”
Other items on the weekend calendar
Thursday
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
———
Shorty Grisham and Friends will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
DJ Abe will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
The Mark Richey band will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
The June Bugs will perform 4 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
———
Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition will perform 8:30 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 2010, 1129 N. Highway 36 in Cameron.
———
DJ Tejano Outlaw will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Mango’s Night Club, 2503 W. Elms Road in Killeen.
———
Los ATBoyz will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Billy Holy will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.