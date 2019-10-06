KILLEEN — The Mayborn Science Theater recently released its October show schedule which features several Halloween-themed laser light shows, weekday matinees, Classic Movie Nite and activities coinciding with the Central Texas College Haunted House/Fall Carnival, October 25-26.
The Saturday matinee schedule opens at 11 a.m. with “Khrumka and the Magic Rocket.” This fun and educational, animated show for young children features Khrumka and his friend Kippy as they learn about space in their little school in the fairy tale forest, before embarking on an amazing journey through the solar system in a magic rocket. Accompanied by their robot guide, Robik, they discover the unique environments of each planet as they go.
Saturday shows
At noon is “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea.” The show follows two children as they embark on a field trip back in time where they witness incredible geological wonders and learn the mysterious process that created our present-day continents. From racing across the landscape atop dinosaurs, to plummeting to the center of the Earth, this animated show is an educational and adventurous thrill ride.
“Flying Monsters” is at 1 p.m. This is a journey with world-renowned naturalist and documentary filmmaker David Attenborough as he recounts the fascinating story of how we first discovered the dinosaurs that ruled the prehistoric skies. These flying reptiles had wingspans as long as a modern jet plane and were as spectacular in appearance as they were amazing in flight. The show takes viewers through the lush and alien environment in which these creatures lived to experience real flying monsters.
At 2 p.m. is “Zula Patrol: Down to Earth.” Based on the award-winning PBS television series, the show follows the Zula gang on a routine fossil-hunting mission as they are launched on a rollicking ride into Earth’s past to save the world. In the process, our heroes learn all about the formation and development of the Earth and the life forms who call it home.
A doubleheader featuring the “Legends of the Night Sky” series is at 3 p.m. First is “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” which takes a lighthearted look at the myths and stories associated with one of the night sky’s most famous constellations, Orion, the great hunter of the winter sky. Follow Orion as he grows to manhood, battles mythical beasts, foils the plot of an evil king and wins the heart of Artemis, the beautiful moon-goddess. By the end of the story, we learn how the constellation Orion was placed in the sky, forever turning overhead throughout the seasons. Then “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” is filled with humorous and exciting characters including Perseus the mighty warrior, Pegasus the winged horse, Cetus the sea monster and the fearsome monster Medusa. The entertaining tale is designed to engage young students and stimulate their interest in learning about the night sky.
At 4 p.m. is the laser light show “Laser Fright Night.” The show features monster- and Halloween-themed songs like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Frankenstein” by the Edgar Winter Group, “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett, “One-Eyed, One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley and “Godzilla” by Blue Oyster Cult. All songs are set to spine-tingling, 3D laser graphics and lighting effects.
The evening show lineup features three seasonal laser light shows with “HallowScream” at 7 p.m. which offers a variety of scary themes with rock artists such as Rob Zombie, Alice in Chains, Kiss, Metallica, Marilyn Manson and many others. At 8 p.m. is “Laser Spooktacular” featuring “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker, Jr., “The Monster Mash” by Bobby Boris Pickett, “People Are Strange” by the Doors, “Ghost Riders in the Sky” by the Outlaws and many more. Then at 9 p.m. is “Laser Halloween.” The show features the rocking, ghoulish sounds of artists like Rob Zombie, Nine-Inch Nails and Alice Cooper along with the lighter sounds of Alvin and the Chipmunks, John Williams and Danny Elfman. Songs include “Weird Science,” “This House is Haunted,” “Them Bones,” “The Hand That Feeds,” “Ghostbusters” and the theme from “Beetlejuice.”
Weekday matinees
Weekday matinees are scheduled for this week: “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity;” Oct. 16: “Mars: One Thousand One;” Oct. 23: “From Earth to the Universe;” and Oct. 30: “Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef.”
The Classic Movie Nite of the month is Friday, Oct. 18 and features “Hocus Pocus” at 5:30 p.m. followed by “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, per show.
During the CTC Haunted House/Fall Carnival, the Halloween laser light shows will air both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 along with a costume contest and showings of the Student Horror Film Contest winning entries both nights.
The Mayborn Science Theater is located at 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. For information visit www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1768.