Country singer Kevin Fowler is all set to perform new songs and old favorites at the Bell County Expo Center during the Central Texas State Fair. Fowler will perform Saturday night on the fairgrounds, immediately following the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro.
Fowler said it’s been a while since he performed in the area, and he’s excited to get back.
“Central Texas and that whole (Interstate) 35 corridor, that’s kind of where we got our start,” he said. “You know, Austin, then Waco, then slowly Dallas. We just kept working our way north from there. That whole Central Texas area – Bell County, McLennan County – has always been our home away from home. It’s always good to get back there.”
Fowler’s fair performance falls on the heels of the release of his new album, “Barstool Stories,” which dropped Aug. 23. Fowler said he’d been working on the album for at least a year, and wanted to put out a few singles to gain a little momentum before dropping the whole record.
“It’s been done for about a year,” he said. “This one’s just getting out there, and I’m already about to start on another one.”
Three singles from “Barstool Stories” have been released so far, and Fowler said the new music has had a great response.
“The first song off the record was a song last summer called ‘Beach Please,’ just a fun little summer song,” he said. “We put out a ballad in the winter, a song called ‘Country Song to Sing.’ We just released a new one, a fun little old-school Fowler beer-drinking song called ‘Better with Beer.’”
“Better with Beer” features some of the tongue-in-cheek writing style Fowler is known for. He said it’s a silly song reflecting his inability to take life too seriously.
Fowler said the title is a phrase he’s always used jokingly.
“Floating down the river? Going fishing? Everything’s better with beer,” he said.
Fowler said he was writing and goofing off one day with friends David Lee Murphy and Brandon Kinney, and they just ended up with “Better with Beer.”
“Those are the best kind of songs, the ones that just kind of write themselves,” he said.
Fowler said he has three or four songs off his new records worked into the set each night.
“We’ll have some new stuff and all the old favorites and everything in between,” he said.
He said he wants fans who come to his show to leave their problems at home and have a good time.
“Me and my band, we love playing live and I think it shows… Our live show is very entertaining, high energy and fun,” he said. “We don’t take it all too seriously; we’re just out there to have a good time. We tell everybody bring your dancing boots and your drinking hat and come on.”
About the fair
The Central Texas State Fair will take place today through Sunday at the Expo Center in Belton.
The fair will kick off today with a carnival from 5 p.m. to midnight and a performance from Dirty River Boys.
Entertainment Friday will feature the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. followed by a performance from 38 Special. The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday and Sunday will offer PBR bull riding at 7 p.m. followed by performances from Kevin Fowler on Saturday and Casey Donahew on Sunday. The carnival will be open from noon to midnight both days.
For information visit CentralTexasStateFair.com.