The Temple Symphony Orchestra will open its 2019-2020 season with a concert in honor of the country’s veterans. “For the Love of Country” will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the main auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College.
The concert will showcase local talent and many patriotic favorites. Some of the featured pieces on the program are “Stars and Stripes Fanfare” by James Stephenson, “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “The Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa, “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copeland, “The George M. Cohen Salute” arranged by Ralph Herman, “Ashoken Farwell” by Jay Unger, “America the Beautiful” arranged by Carmen Dragon, and “The Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden.
Two pieces by Robert W. Smith, “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” and “Inchon” will also be performed. “Inchon,” a highly emotional and dramatic piece, is a musical depiction of the Battle of Inchon that was fought during the Korean War.
Baritone Craig Pitrucha will sing Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.” The Temple High School choir, directed by Cameron Roucloux, and the Temple College Chorale, directed by Dr. Sara Harris Baker, will join the orchestra in “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Active duty military and their families will receive free admission to the concert. Tickets may be purchased for $25 in the office of the Fine Arts Division and will be available at the door. Student tickets will cost $5.
For more information, contact Jan Salzman at TempleSymphony@gmail.com, or call 254-778-6683.