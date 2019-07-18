Koury Angelo will give a presentation on rock and roll portrait photography at the Bell County Museum beginning 6 p.m. Friday.
The Bell County native is an award-winning photographer currently based in Los Angeles. His recent work includes photography for Apple, Spotify, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Netflix, Chevy, People, Sony and many more. This presentation will coincide with “Backstage Pass: The Early Years of Rolling Stone Magazine,” a temporary exhibit on display at the museum through Aug. 11.
Angelo is a Temple High School graduate and also received a bachelor's degree in studio art from the University of Texas at Austin. He received a European Masters from Speos Institute of Photography in Paris before beginning his career in New York City, where he assisted many of the leading photographers in the industry. Currently, Angelo is making his mark as one of the top image makers in the music and entertainment world.
“The opportunity to connect Koury with our audience is really special,” Executive Director Coleman Hampton said in a news release. “Whenever someone comes home to share their achievements from around the nation or world, it resonates with people. It is important for all of our visitors, especially young people, to realize that anything is possible with hard work, determination and job skills.”
The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session and summer-inspired refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.