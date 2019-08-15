Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza will be filled with local residents, food, music and art on Saturday.
All of these activities are part of Discover Downtown Temple’s “A Summer’s Night of Art & Jazz” festival. This will be the second year that the event has been held.
“This is the second time and so we hope it continues to grow,” Temple Convention and Visitor Bureau event coordinator Sennett Farias said. “It was really well received last year, and we were really were surprised at how many people loved it. So this year we have extended the hours.”
The event will be held from 3-10 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way.
With a large focus on jazz, the event will include live performances by Greg McBride featuring Da Jazz Band, Temple College Faculty Jazz Group and the Temple High School jazz band. In addition, the event will also see the performance of the Grammy Award-winning Joe Posada Jazz Trio.
Performances will start with the high school band and the college faculty band, followed by the Jazz Trio and Greg McBride after a short break.
For those interested in art, the event will hold a fast art contest that is open to the public. Artists will spend two hours competing against each other for prizes reaching up to $500.
The festival will include vendors, food trucks and activities for children. The Un-included club will be hosting a kids art zone 3-7 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers but not large umbrellas or anything that will tear up the plaza’s lawn.