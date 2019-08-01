This weekend’s activities will include an art fair, this season’s final performance of “Salado Legends,” and the Bell County Comic Con.
Comic Con
The third annual Bell County Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The convention will feature artists, cosplayers, celebrity guests and more.
Convention passes and tickets for all Comic Con events are available online at BellCountyComicCon.com.
Salado Art Fair
The Salado Chamber of Commerce will present the 53rd annual Salado Art Fair this weekend, featuring fine art, demonstrations and live music.
The art fair will take place on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center, 600 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The free, family friendly event will feature more than 30 artists from all over Texas and live music in the gazebo.
Salado Legends
The final performance of the 27th season of “Salado Legends” will take place Saturday at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheatre. The show will begin at 8:15 p.m.
Tickets for a catered barbeque dinner and the play are available online from CentralTexasTickets.com. Tickets for the play will also be available at the gate.
First Friday
Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. A Block Party will be held at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B, featuring summer games, food and cocktails.
Fair tickets on sale
Tickets for the 32nd annual Central Texas State Fair will be on sale beginning Friday.
The fair will take place Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 at the Bell County Expo Center, and will feature a carnival, live music, professional bull riding, demolition derby and more.
Tickets will be available at the Expo Center, by calling 512-474-5664 or online at CentralTexasStateFair.com.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
Shorty Grisham and Friends will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a snack dish to share.
———
Treble Soul will perform 8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Rubicon Club, 1505 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
Friday
The Good Old Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Ponyboy will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
North of Navasota will perform 9 p.m. Friday at The Rubicon Club, 1505 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
———
Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will hold “Dig It Family Day” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event is open to the public and will include archeology and paleontology activities and crafts for all ages. The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
———
The Central Texas Sportsman’s Club will hold its monthly jamboree 6 p.m. Saturday at the group’s clubhouse, located at 685 Sportsman’s Road off State Highway 2305. The event will feature country and gospel music from the Good Ole Boys band. Food will be available for purchase. The event is free and open to the public.
———
DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
JR Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Mango’s Night Club, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen.
———
Marcus Lindsey will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
