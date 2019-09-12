Entertaining events this weekend will include art exhibit openings, McLane Children’s Safe Kids Day, the 2019 Pet Adoption Extravaganza and more.
Pet adoption
The 2019 Pet Adoption Extravaganza, presented by Rescue Magazine, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Adoptable animals will include everything from dogs and cats to ferrets, horses, donkeys, birds, farm animals, mini pigs and more.
The event will also offer performances by Fort Hood’s military working dog team, the Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department fire truck and fire safety house, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a train ride, bounces houses, and wildlife exhibits. Trainers will offer demos and an acrobatic dog trick team will put on a show. The event will also include more than 70 vendors.
Benefit concert
A benefit concert for Temple Symphony Orchestra will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple.
Featured performers will be organist Brian Tanaka and pianist David Perez-Guerra. Guitarist Roger Bennet will join them on several of the pieces.
The concert is free and open to the public, but a free will offering will be taken to support the annual fund of the orchestra.
McLane Children’s Safe Kids Day
Families can learn about safety and wellness during the free McLane Children’s Safe Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place on the front lawn of Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center, 1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Activities will include Safe Kids Day education, carnival games, nutrition and wellness education, face painting, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a bike rodeo with bike safety and helmet fittings and more.
Kings and Queens of Cuisine
Kings and Queens of Cuisine, a fundraiser for the Temple College Foundation scholarship fund, will take place 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Participants will be able to judge who the best chef in town is by tasting culinary delights in five categories and voting for their favorite.
Tickets will be available at the door.
Art exhibition
An exhibition featuring works by internationally known printmaker Peter Milton will be on display in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts complex beginning Saturday.
The show is titled “The Enigmatic Drawings and Prints of Peter Milton,” and will feature 27 etchings and drawings, along with the artist’s notes for some of the pieces.
An opening reception will take place 7 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 5. The Temple College Visual Arts Complex is located at 2105 S. Fifth St. in Temple. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment.
Historic Building photo exhibit
An opening reception for a new photo exhibit of historic buildings in Temple will take place 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
The exhibit is comprised of all the entries in the Temple Architectural Appreciation Photo Contest that was held earlier this year.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
DJ Loco will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Mark Richey will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 FM 93 in Temple.
The Flyin’ A’s will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
Grammy award winner Chente Barera will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The Debonairs will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 FM 93 in Temple.
A free outdoor screening of the film “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, will take place 8 p.m. Saturday 100 Royal St. in Salado. Those planning to attend should bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Sunday
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
