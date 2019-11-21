This weekend’s events will include several music performances, the annual Holiday Around Town event, and more.
Opera Showcase
The Temple College Opera Showcase will present “Opera Goes to Broadway” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre.
The show will feature scenes from great operas and musicals that have been on Broadway, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Candide,” “Street Scene,” “The Medium,” “Little Women,” “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “La Boheme” and “The Mikado.”
Tickets may be purchased at the door or at the Temple College Division of Fine Arts. Proceeds will fund scholarships for Temple College music majors.
The Temple College Opera Showcase is directed by Teri Johnson and includes students from Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
The Backstage Theatre is located in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center. For more information on this concert and upcoming events sponsored by the Temple College Fine Arts Division, call 254-298-8555 or visit templejc.edu.
Holiday Around Town
The Temple and Belton Chambers of Commerce will participate in the annual “Holiday Around Town” Business After Hours event 5-8 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Chamber members will set up booths to promote merchandise and services they provide. Everyone is invited for shopping, food, door prizes and networking.
“Pete the Cat”
“Pete the Cat,” presented by TheatreWorksUSA, will be presented 7 p.m. Friday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Tickets are available online at cacarts.org. “Pete the Cat” is based on the book series by Kimberly and James Dean. At each performance children will receive a book to take home. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Texas Country Gentlemen
The Texas Country Gentlemen will present their concert “Believe in Music” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
In addition to the chorus, local quartets the Clef Hangers and the 2017 Southwestern District Senior champions, Hmmm, will perform. Joining the local singers will be special guests Southern Stride, a mixed barbershop quartet from San Antonio.
The show will feature popular music from the recent and distant past as well as Christmas favorites, along with a visit from the Jolly Old Elf himself.
Proceeds will support the vocal music program at Temple College, the Salvation Army of Central Texas and the Veteran’s One Stop in Waco. Tickets can be purchased online at cacarts.org, from chorus members or at the door.
Gospel music concert
Crimson River Ministries will complete the 2019 concert season with a special bonus concert featuring The Old Paths Quartet. The concert will begin 4 p.m. Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 1102 S. 51st St. in Temple.
Tickets are available at crimsonriverministries.com or by calling 214-862-1069.
Free film
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free showing of “To Kill A Mockingbird” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cultural Activities Center. The film society will host a preshow welcome, give commentary and historical content about the film, as well as interesting tidbits after the show. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to the film.
Chamber ensemble
Several Temple College student chamber ensembles will perform in concert 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre. The concert is free and open to the public.
A barbershop quartet, a brass ensemble and various saxophone ensembles will perform a variety of musical styles and compositions, including works by Mozart, Bach, Albeniz and Giovanni Gabrieli. A special feature of the evening will be the premier of “Rubatosis” composed by first-year Temple College student Ashlyn Brooks. This is the first time a student has had an original composition performed by saxophone ensembles.
The barbershop quartet and brass ensemble are student-led ensembles and will perform standard works of their respective genres. Greg Madrid and Andrea Butler are the leaders of the ensembles, respectively.
For more information, visit templeje.edu or call 254-298-8555.
Other items on the weekend calendar
Thursday
Out of the Blue will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple, will hold a dance celebrating its 20th anniversary 8 p.m. Friday.
———
DJ Ben-Jamin will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
American Dreamer will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Grupo Pression will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Martian Folk will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Upcoming fundraisers
Morgan’s Point Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary craft sale and lunch
The Morgan’s Point Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold a holiday sale and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Morgan’s Point Fire Station, 6 Lake Forest Drive.
Christmas goods and other crafts will be available for purchase. The event also will include vendors, a bake sale and a barbecue lunch. For information contact Karen at kastagne@att.net.
Salado band 5K
Tinsel Trot, a 5K run benefiting the Salado ISD band program, will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado. Runners will start at the civic center and travel through the Mill Creek neighborhood. Multiple age categories are available for participants. Cost is $20 per person for early registration before Dec. 6. and $30 per person thereafter. Registration is available online at https://Runsignup.com/tinseltrot.
