BELTON – The Central Texas State Fair will return to Belton Labor Day weekend for another season of fun and excitement.
The 32nd annual fair will take place at the Bell County Expo Center Aug. 29 through Sept. 1, and will feature live music, carnival rides, livestock shows, vendors, Professional Bull Riding, demolition derby, mutton bustin’ and more.
Expo Center staff and fair coordinators hosted a news conference Wednesday morning for media and local officials, including the entire Bell County Commissioners Court and several members of the Expo’s board of directors. Guest speakers discussed the various aspects of the fair’s entertainment, including the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby, PBR and livestock shows.
Tim Stephens, executive director of the Expo Center, said the Central Texas State Fair has continued to grow over the years, and 2019 is going to be a big exciting year. He said the event has great entertainment value, and this year is going to offer a great fair.
“It’s a great value that allows whole families to come out and enjoy,” he said. “We’ve got livestock shows, we’ve got food trailers, we’ve got a great carnival.”
Keith Smith, fair manager, said he started planning the 2019 fair before last year’s event even began, and he is already getting ready for next year.
“I’m excited about this fair,” Smith said. “One of the things we’ve done different this year will be on Friday night we’ll have 38 Special. So if you’re an old rock ‘n’ roll person, be here on Friday night.”
The fair will kick off Thursday, Aug. 29, with free admission and $1 carnival rides, plus a performance from Dirty River Boys. The carnival will be open 5-11 p.m.
Friday’s entertainment will feature the demolition derby at 7 p.m. in the Garth Arena, followed by a performance from 38 Special on the fairgrounds. The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday and Sunday will feature PBR bullriding at 7 p.m. in the Garth Arena, followed by performances from Kevin Fowler on Saturday and Casey Donahew on Sunday on the fairgrounds. The carnival will be open from noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
Fairground admission costs $10. Active duty military with ID and children 12 and younger will receive free admission. Carnival ride wristbands are available for $30. Concerts are free with regular fair admission, demolition derby or PBR tickets.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit CentralTexasStateFair.com.