Whether you’re in the mood for some good tunes, want to go for a run, or just want to have a little fun and learn something in the process, there are plenty of local events to enjoy this weekend.
Hank Williams Jr.
Hank Williams Jr., one of the best selling artists in country music history, will take the stage at the Bell County Expo Center Saturday.
The show will begin at 8 p.m., with special guest Casey Donahew kicking off the performances.
Tickets are available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664.
“Salado Legends”
The first performance of the 27th season of “Salado Legends” will take place Saturday at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheater on Royal Street in Salado.
The show will begin at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are available in advance from www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
The remaining two performances will take place July 27 and Aug. 3.
DCI Central Texas
Drum Corps International will return to Belton tonight for DCI Central Texas. Several top-tier World Class corps will take the field in competition at Tiger Field at Belton High School.
The show is part of the 2019 Summer Tour that includes more than 100 shows in 37 states with 45 drum corps vying for this year’s Open and World Class titles. Performing corps will include Compass of Midland; Genesis of Austin; Guardians of Houston; Jersey Surf of Camden County, New Jersey; Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin; Music City of Nashville; and Spirit of Atlanta of Atlanta.
Each competing group features musical ensembles of up to 150 brass musicians, percussionists and dance performers ranging in age from 14 to 22. The corps performances feature spellbinding visual formations and stunning choreography set to musical arrangements in a diverse array of classical, jazz, pop and rock music.
Advance tickets are available at www.dci.org/events, or by calling 317-275-1212. Tickets also will be sold at the gate.
Salado Treasures
Cody Drake, the Arizona Treasure Hunter, will give a presentation of historic artifacts he uncovered in Salado Creek at the Salado Museum and College Park.
The presentation will take place 1 p.m. Saturday in the museum meeting hall. Activities during the event will include a display and description of artifacts by Drake and a Hidden Treasures Hunt for the children. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or online at www.saladomuseum.org.
Hot 2 Trot 5K
The 13th annual Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Hot 2 Trot 5K will take place Saturday. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s course will take runners around the McLane Company Headquarters at 4747 McLane Parkway in Temple. Race day registration will be available. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, as well as the top three finishers in each age group. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/Hot2Trot.
Vallejo at the CAC
The Texas Music Series will continue Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple with a performance from Vallejo.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium. Tickets are available online at www.cacarts.org. Ray Ray’s Kitchen food truck will be out front before the show providing dinner options.
Weird Science
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will present “Weird Science!” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors to the museum can learn about acids and bases and how they react differently with each other by making milk art. The free come-and-go event is for all ages.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a finger food to share.
———
Kody West and Dalton Domino will perform 7 p.m. Thursday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Friday
The West Travis band will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 313 W. Ave. A in Temple.
———
DJ Ponyboy will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
A free outdoor screening of the film “The Goonies” will take place 8:15 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Grupo Rumores and DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Mango’s Night Club, 702 W. Elms Drive in Killeen.
———
DJ Sauce will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
The Debonairs will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.