Dear Heloise: When I pass away, what happens to my Social Security Number? Does it get reassigned to someone else? Just wondering.
— Elsa W. in Illinois
Elsa, that’s absolutely a great question. The Social Security Administration (www.ssa.gov) does not reappoint a Social Security number to someone else after the original owner’s death.
The SSA estimates that there are enough new number combinations to last well into the next several generations. By the way, since its inception, there have been over 450 million Social Security numbers issued!
— Heloise