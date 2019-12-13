Dear Annie: About two years ago I was pregnant with my firstborn. About five months into the pregnancy, my partner, the father, cheated on me. When I found out about it, I was devastated; I didn’t know what to do with myself.
I felt he did it to me on purpose with the reasoning of “getting even” because I’d cheated on him years before.
It was one time, and I felt pushed away and insecure at the time. Of course, cheating didn’t make me feel better; it made me feel worse.
His cheating on me while I was pregnant made me feel that I didn’t mean anything to him. I felt stupid because it was someone we knew, someone I was hanging around thinking that nothing was going on between them.
I’ve even hosted her at our house with a few other people even though they were messing around with each other during that time.
Now I feel back in the same place, and I don’t know how to stop this running circle of guilt, like it was my fault he cheated on me.
I really wish I could get over it and move on, because that’s what I should do. But I have flashbacks and make up scenarios in my head.
Please give me some advice. I’m tired of feeling this way. I need a way to let go of this heavy weight on my shoulders.
— Lost in Love
Dear Lost in Love: He needs to help you take that weight off your shoulders.
It is possible to move past cheating in a relationship, but only with sincere remorse, a commitment to healing the wounds and a willingness to have trust restored. You both need to either work together toward those tenets or consider separating now and cultivating a respectful nonromantic relationship as co-parents for the long-term.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.