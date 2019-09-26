Dear Readers: A study from AARP shows that seniors would prefer to stay at home instead of going into a nursing home or an assisted living facility. Remaining at home is sometimes called “Aging In Place.”
However, some safety modifications to the home may be necessary, including the following:
+Slip-resistant flooring, shower and tub.
+A shower and bath that is accessible (easy to get in and out of).
+Widening the doorways to allow for a wheelchair, if necessary.
+Easy-grip door handles — lever style instead of a doorknob.
Staying at home can help seniors be closer to the family and continue the lifestyle and routine to which they’ve grown accustomed. Decide with your senior family member what is best for him or her.
— Heloise
