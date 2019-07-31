Dear Annie: I’m getting sick of my living situation. After college, I moved in with a very close family friend. He has an awesome house right by the beach and was kind enough to offer me his spare bedroom for very cheap rent while I’m still looking for a full-time job. It was really perfect for the first few months; he’s a really mellow, simple guy who generally keeps to himself. But lately, I feel as if I’m walking on eggshells at home.
You see, he’s a bit older — in his 40s — and he has never been married.
All of the furniture and appliances in the house are his.
It’s a pretty tiny space, so we agreed to just share appliances and things when I moved in. I’ve always been respectful of his space. At night, he likes to cook for hours and play video games in the living room until 11 o’clock or so.
Lately, if he comes home to me watching a movie on “his” TV or cooking on “his” stove or even just stretching before a workout in the living room, he gets all bunged up and passive-aggressive. I’m only comfortable when confined to my room. What’s the best way to handle this?
— Tiptoeing
Dear Tiptoeing: To think — a 40-something single man who prefers to be alone and play video games doesn’t like sharing his space?! Shocking.
You have a right to feel comfortable, so talk to him and see what happens. It’s unrealistic for him to expect you to live like a ghost. But at the end of the day, you are in “his” home, and this was supposed to be temporary. So enough with the tiptoeing. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps and march on to a new apartment.