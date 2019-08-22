Dear Readers: It’s back-to-school time, and time to shop for school supplies. Your child’s school should put out a list of required supplies — the list is usually available at big retailers, grocers and on the school district’s website.
There are typically great specials now on notebooks, crayons, reams of loose-leaf paper and even hand sanitizer and facial tissue.
Stock up on these items; you’ll go through them quickly.
Also, buying materials for a less-fortunate child is always a generous gesture.
Ask at school what supplies are needed.
— Heloise