Dear Annie: My wife is one of those people who always tries the latest fad. Her new thing is to wear “orange glasses” at night when we are watching TV or she is reading. She wears them for two or three hours before we go to sleep. They look kind of silly — like wearing sunglasses inside the house at night.
Her best friend told her about these glasses, so, of course, she had to buy them and wear them at night. I think she looks ridiculous, but she swears that this helps her to fall asleep. Do you know anything about this, or do any of your readers do this?
— Wondering
Dear Wondering: Your wife is not wrong. There is a scientific basis for orange glasses helping to promote sleep by allowing the natural hormone melatonin to be produced. Melatonin helps us sleep. But bright lights, called “blue light,” constricts our production of melatonin. The theory is that by wearing the orange glasses, we limit blue light and allow for melatonin production to occur. If you feel they look ridiculous and don’t want to wear them, simply avoid bright lights for an hour or two before you go to sleep.