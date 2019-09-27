Dear Annie: Now and then, I used to stop by a fast-food place when out shopping. It had an excellent salad bar. One day, I was walking around it, adding things to my plate when a mother carrying a baby and accompanied by a little girl of 4 or 5 walked by, heading for a table. The little girl said, “I want salad.” The mother snapped, “You’re too short.” I saw them sitting at a table later with burgers, fries and milkshakes. Mom was overweight and didn’t need the extra calories. She was in a bad mood.
I’ve thought that I should have offered to help the little girl or watch the baby who was in a carrier that she had placed on the table, but thought it best not to interfere. I sometimes wonder if the little girl ever got a salad when she grew taller.
— Observer in Connecticut
Dear Observer: It can be a difficult thing to watch a little girl be put down by her own mother. One can only hope that she got her salad — if not that night, then later. As for interfering, I can see the mom responding both ways — being appreciative that you could help the little girl get a salad or being resentful that you butted into a family dinner. You probably did the right thing by staying quiet. Though it’s easy to make snap judgments, you never know what’s happening behind the scenes or what type of day this mom had before you saw her. A little compassion goes a long way.
