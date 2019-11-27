Dear Heloise: I’m a senior in high school, and I’m in a food science class. Today we had to knead bread dough, but when I asked why, I was simply told that we need to get everything mixed up. Is that all? Can you tell us why we have to knead the dough, then punch the dough after letting it rise, and let it rise again?
— Ashley N., Portland, Ore.
Ashley, yes, it mixes the ingredients, but it also builds strength in the dough. When flour is mixed with water, gluten forms to make the dough’s texture elastic. Punching the dough and letting it rise again helps to push out air, avoiding gaping air holes in the finished bread.
— Heloise
