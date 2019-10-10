Dear Readers: Now that we’re well into fall and the busy holiday season is almost upon us, let’s get that refrigerator cleaned out and working efficiently.
This is a process; plan for at least an hour.
Take out everything from the fridge: all foods and condiments, bins, shelves, trays and wire racks.
Use a good antibacterial cleaner on the bins and racks, and also wipe the rubber gasket seal on the door. Use a cotton swab to get into the folds of the gasket.
Vacuum under the refrigerator; remove the grill on the front, if possible.
This is really important if you have pets; stray hair and dander can collect under there, and keeping it clean will help your energy bill!
Finally, check your foods before you put them back. Make sure all foods are fresh and in good condition.
— Heloise
