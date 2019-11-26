Dear Readers: Technology is advancing every day, and to senior citizens, it can appear complicated and overwhelming. With so many devices out there (desktop, laptop, smartphone, digital audio players), no wonder there’s confusion!
Social media platforms are great ways to keep up with family, friends, photos, groups and activities, and the internet also can provide email, news, banking, research, etc. But if seniors aren’t sure how to use this technology, they can miss out.
The Older Adults Technology Services (www.oats.org) helps seniors learn how to use computers and has collaborated with AARP to hold training sessions. Older adults also can check senior centers or their neighborhood library for classes on technology.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.