Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know that another option for adopting a dog is through a rescue run by a purebred dog club. Contact information for the national purebred clubs can be found online.
— Virginia C., Reading, Pa.
Virginia, I concur! Pretty much all breeds are represented by a rescue group. And who doesn’t want to give a second chance to a deserving dog?
— Heloise
