Dear Heloise: We’re in our first home, and lawn care is a mystery to us.
We’ve spent a small fortune on sod, and it’s doing great, but how should we prepare for the cold months ahead?
— Enid O., Frankenmuth, Mich.
Enid, fall is the time to feed your lawn. First, rake out all of the summer debris of grass cuttings, dead leaves, etc., to allow the roots to get air and water.
Then apply a nitrogen-rich fertilizer, using a spreader. After that, you’ll need to give the lawn a good soaking of water to a depth of about 3 to 4 inches. Remember to mulch around shrubs and young trees.
— Heloise