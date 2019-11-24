Dear Heloise: How can I stop my dog from begging at the table?
— Jan B. in Kansas
Jan, this is a timely question, with Thanksgiving here and Christmas around the corner, lots of big meals and family and folks around. Here are some Heloise hints and hints from the American Kennel Club (www.AKC.org) to help: Make sure the dog is fed before you and your family eat. Playtime and exercise beforehand helps too, and then the dog should rest in his bed. Although it’s really difficult, ignore the dog. If you give in, you’ve lost the battle, and if you scold the dog, that won’t get you anywhere either.
Remember, “people food” is typically too high in fat, salt and other spices for dogs to eat.
— Heloise
