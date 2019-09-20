Dear Annie: This is in response to “Drowning,” whose older sibling “has difficulty walking, talking, falls a lot and cannot control his bodily functions” yet refuses a walker or wheelchair. I have been an occupational therapist for more than 25 years, and I can tell you that this is not a unique situation. Frequent falls can cause brain trauma even without hitting the head. My advice is that if (or rather, when) her brother falls again and gets injured, she call 911 so he can be safely transported to a hospital for admission. It would then be appropriate for his medical doctor to recommend a stay at a rehabilitation and retirement center (skilled nursing facility/nursing home). After some rehab, they can help her make a decision and recommend the best solution that ensures his safety and hers, too.
— Occupational Therapist
Dear Occupational Therapist: I appreciate your writing in with your expertise. Thank you.