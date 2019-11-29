Dear Heloise: When my dad died, I inherited his tools. They were expensive and top of the line in quality, but they had been neglected over a number of years and had gotten rusty. My wife said you’d recommend vinegar to get the rust off, so I soaked them in vinegar for 10 days, then took them out and used a pad of steel wool to remove the stubborn rust. Now they look as good as if they were new.
— Trent D., Baton Rouge, La.
I love hearing how my favorite household cleaner came to the rescue once again!
FYI: Don’t toss out that used vinegar! Pour it on unwanted grass between sidewalks or steppingstones.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.