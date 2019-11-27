Dear Annie: I overheard a young mother telling friends that she gives her 1-year-old melatonin at bedtime. She does this so that she can get a good night’s sleep. I mentioned this to some other ladies, and they said they had heard of other mothers doing this. I was shocked.
We all have natural melatonin that dissipates as we age; hence, age-related sleeping problems are not unusual. I was hoping you would print this and get some answers from medical experts. I would think this could cause a lifetime of sleeping problems for these children. If the body is prematurely given sleep hormones, then could it stop producing them naturally early on? This is awful. Are medical professionals warning young parents about this? I am not a medical professional, but common sense tells me this is not good.
— A Mother’s Intuition
Dear Mother’s Intuition: Giving a 1-year-old melatonin — or any supplements — without consulting a pediatrician is not a good idea. If you are having trouble getting your child to sleep, then come up with a plan with your medical practitioner. Sleep-training techniques can include creating a bedtime routine, adjusting nap schedules or limiting exposure to light before bed.
I would love to hear from pediatricians and children sleep specialists. Thank you for raising the issue.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.