Dear Heloise: I’ve heard that a lot of the fish we buy might be “farm-raised.” What does that mean, and are there any differences from fish caught in our oceans?
— Esther J., Mulvane, Kan.
Esther, there are pros and cons to farm-raised versus wild. Farm-raised fish can be raised in abandoned factories or empty shopping centers. They also can meet the growing demand for fish and therefore not contribute to overfishing, which has become a problem in our oceans.
But farm-raised fish don’t usually eat the same things as wild fish, and since fish are prized for their omega-3 fatty acid that mainly comes from algae, farm-raised fish have algae added to their food.
As far as any other differences, farm-raised fish may have a little more fat in their diet, so they might be more tender in texture, while wild-caught fish might be leaner.
— Heloise
