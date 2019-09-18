Dear Heloise: Here I am wondering if marinades can be frozen and reused. I currently use marinade one time and throw it. It seems such a waste.
— Curt in California
Curt, the word from FoodSafety.gov is no, don’t reuse a marinade.
Discard it or boil it to kill harmful bacteria. Every time you use a marinade on meat, fish or poultry, the bacteria levels increase. There is also the possibility of cross-contamination between reused marinades. So the short answer is no, don’t reuse marinades.
— Heloise