Dear Heloise: I’ve been in home security for several years now, and I have a few hints to protect your home and yourself:
1. When you move into a home that was previously owned, change the locks first.
2. Never leave notes on the front door for anyone. Burglars love an empty house.
3. Make sure ALL door hinges are on the inside of the house.
4. Sliding glass doors should have an adjustable bar or broom handle along the sliding track to keep people from opening your sliding door.
5. Buy garage doors and house doors that do not have windows so thieves can’t look inside.
— Steven J., Santa Fe, N.M.
Steven, thanks for these great hints for protecting your home.
— Heloise