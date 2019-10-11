Dear Heloise: My husband wants to leave a large share of our estate to our daughter and son-in-law, but on the condition that they convert to our religion. My daughter converted to her husband’s religion when they got married. I don’t think it’s legal to demand someone change faith or religious practices in a will. Could you weigh in?
— Erica S., Dover, N.H.
Erica, it’s always best to consult with an attorney on matters like this (and I highly recommend it). However, our research shows that you cannot place conditions like that on someone. Demands such as divorcing a spouse, getting married or adopting a certain religion cannot be provisions in someone’s will.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.