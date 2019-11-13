Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Chinese Beets recipe. I had it and now can’t find it. I want to serve this dish with our annual Thanksgiving dinner.
— Robin K., Portland, Ore.
Robin, this a Heloise classic. My parents lived in China in the early ’40s, and my mother brought this recipe home. You’ll need:
6 cups cooked, sliced beets, or 3 (16-ounce) cans sliced beets
1 cup sugar
1 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
24 whole cloves (this makes it strong, so try 12 to start with)
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dash of salt
Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of the beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until the mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store in the refrigerator.
This makes an excellent side dish on Thanksgiving or with leftovers the next day. FYI: Beets, along with carrots, radishes and turnips, can be stored up to two weeks.
— Heloise