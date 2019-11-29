Dear Annie: I’ve been friends with this girl for several years. She’s my (adult) daughter’s age. We have never had a disagreement before. Long story short, she said something out of the blue that hurt my feelings. She says she was joking but the fact remains that she hurt me. She won’t apologize, and now she’s stopped speaking to me. When I run into her, she gives me the silent treatment, which I think is immature. And I think that she was never really my friend if she could do this. We used to, I thought, enjoy each other’s company. I even gave her my house key to watch my dog when I’m out of town, and my dog is my everything. I guess she’s really changed. What do you think?
— Fake Friends
Dear Fake Friends: To say that she’s a “fake friend” implies some sort of intentional deceit all along, which doesn’t seem to be the case. So I don’t think she was a fake friend; I think she was just not a very good one. Don’t bend over backward trying to guess her intentions, and don’t bog yourself down with carrying a grudge, either. Let her come to you if and when she’s ready to make things right. In the meantime, nurture new friendships — and find a new dogsitter.
