Dear Annie: I would like to tell “Distressed About Departing Dependent” to think about how she can best parent her adult child before caving and giving her money. At age 19, I married a man who spent any money we had and more. My parents didn’t want to support his spending habits so they cut off any funds to me while they continued to bailout my brothers financially.
I was angry at my parents for a while but got over it. Meanwhile, my brothers didn’t grow up until the funds dried up many years later, when they were in middle age. I’m very grateful my parents were tough with me. I told my children I wasn’t going to ruin them by bailing them out. It was hard to stick to my guns sometimes. As an adult, my son has expressed his appreciation for bringing him up this way.
If you can stick to this, it helps your child become a responsible, independent individual. You may have to go through a period when she is unhappy about it, but she may be grateful later on.
— Tried To Be a Good Parent
Dear Tried To Be a Good Parent: I am here to tell you that you succeeded in being a good parent because you tried. Trying is the same as caring; when you care about parenting and the job you are doing, you are more than halfway there. Raising a healthy, responsible and independent individual might be hard work at the time, but if you stay the course and stand by your values, it will pay off in the long run.
