Dear Heloise: I’m a man who cooks for the whole family. How do you make the real fluffy scrambled eggs like they do in restaurants? Can you help?
— Denny Z., Wellsville, Pa.
Denny, here is the method I have used for years to achieve fluffy scrambled eggs: First, make certain you whisk the eggs vigorously until they’re light and airy. Then add butter to the bottom of the pan and be sure that the pan is hot before you pour the eggs into it. Using a heat-resistant spatula, gently push the edges to the middle of the pan and keep doing that until there is no liquid left. A few seconds before the eggs are done, remove them from the heat because the eggs continue to cook. That’s how we do them here at Heloise Central.
— Heloise