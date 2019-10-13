Dear Readers: There are some new, innovative and fun pet products out there.
How about an attachment for a water bottle that allows the dog to drink from the bottle? Handy for hiking.
And a food dish with grooves like a maze that challenges the dog and causes him to eat more slowly? This can benefit digestion.
Finally, how about a comfortable, adjustable harness instead of a rough collar? Harnesses distribute weight across an animal’s body and can’t choke.
Visit your neighborhood pet store, or log on to find these fresh choices for your dog.
— Heloise
P.S. There have been major upgrades in pet medications, too, for external parasites, allergies, heartworm, etc. Ask your veterinarian for more information.
