Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law is coming for a visit, so I thought I’d make one of her favorite dishes, a Waldorf Salad, but I don’t know what all goes into the salad. Do you have a recipe for it?
— Millie S., Lima, Ohio
Millie, yes, I do have a recipe for the Waldorf salad. Here it is: 1/2 cup diced pineapple 2 cups diced apples 1 cup chopped celery 1/2 cup broken nut meats 1/2 cup diced oranges 1/2 cup diced bananas 1/2 cup diced marshmallows 5 cherries, diced 1/4 cup whipped cream Mix the ingredients together and chill until served. Enjoy!
— Heloise