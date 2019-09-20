Dear Heloise: My neighborhood has had an incident of mail theft, which involved several homes. I informed the mail carrier, post office and the homeowners association. This is what I was told: n Occasionally, a piece of mail may go astray, but if it keeps happening, start investigating. n Beware of a phony change of address. Thieves have begun to use phony change-of-address cards at the post office. The U.S. Postal Service will send you a letter of validation to make sure it was YOU who requested the new address. n If mail goes missing, alert your neighbors and homeowners association. You also will need a paper trail, so fill out paperwork with the police. Be sure to set a fraud alert with Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. n Consider going paperless and getting as much of your mail online as possible. Mail theft places your finances, home and identity in jeopardy.
— Rich in Houston