Dear Readers: OK, guys, it’s time to get ready for No-Shave November. Likely, you’ll soon begin to see many fuzzy faces out there, and you’ll probably wonder, “What’s going on?”
During November, participants forgo shaving and take the money they would have spent on shaving and donate it for cancer research and education.
The idea is to cherish your hair, which cancer patients can sometimes lose during treatment.
Starting a conversation is a good way to grow awareness. Ask at the office if growing a beard is OK.
Check out www.noshave.org for more information.
— Heloise
P.S. No-Shave November was started officially 10 years ago in Chicago by a family who’d lost their dad to colon cancer.
