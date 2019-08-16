Dear Heloise: Annually, hundreds of thousands of cats and dogs are euthanized in shelters across America. Many die because of overpopulation, although that is just part of the problem. You can and should have your pets neutered and spayed at low-cost shelters. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org/pet-care), the National Spay Alliance Foundation (nationalspayalliancefoundation.org) and the local Humane Society in your area know where you can get low-cost spaying and neutering, or you can go online to search. Unless you are a breeder, you need to get your pet fixed and microchipped. Remember, your pet will be healthier, and you’ll reduce the number of unwanted pets if you have them neutered or spayed.
— Nicole K. in Detroit