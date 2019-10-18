Dear Readers: Here are some additional uses for mayonnaise:
Remove sticker residue. Rub in a circular motion.
Conditioner: Rub a little on your hair and leave for 30 minutes, then shampoo as usual.
Erase water stains on wood by rubbing a small amount on the stain and letting sit overnight, then wiping up with a clean cloth.
Rub into cuticles to soften and moisturize them.
— Heloise
