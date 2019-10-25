Dear Heloise: You may want to warn your readers that Halloween masks might appeal to children, but they could slip over their eyes while they’re crossing the street and block their vision. Halloween makeup is a safer alternative.
Also, before your children eat a single piece of candy, be sure to inspect all of it. Does it look like it’s been unwrapped? Is it a brand you recognize? If they picked up small toys along with the candy, is there a choking hazard with very small items, or can they get hurt with the toys handed out? Better safe than sorry.
— Karen T., Clawson, Mich.
Karen, I can’t stress enough how important it is for parents to inspect the “goodies” their children get on Halloween. Don’t take chances — take a look!
— Heloise
