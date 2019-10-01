Dear Heloise: I got a call from someone saying the warranty on my car is about to expire. He wanted to sell me an “extended warranty.” I was leery. What advice do you have?
— Ron R. in Detroit
Ron, according to the Federal Trade Commission (www.consumer.ftc.gov), what is called an “extended warranty” is really a service contract.
These companies reaching out to you might not have any relationship to your dealership or where you bought the vehicle from initially.
If you are thinking about a service contract, shop around. Check with vehicle manufacturers, auto dealers and independent providers.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.