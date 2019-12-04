Dear Annie: My husband and I are planning a big party to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. Sadly, two sisters are all but ruining the event. They are both close friends of mine, but they are feuding with each other. I did not send out online invites but rather traditional paper invitations.
Through the grapevine, I heard they are both inquiring about whether the other was invited.
We just want a peaceful, fun party and do not want to get dragged into their fight. How can I avoid their turmoil? It is already casting a shadow on our party.
— Sister Squabble
Dear Sister Squabble: Congratulations on 25 years of marriage! That is no easy feat, and it’s a wonderful thing to be celebrating. Hopefully, it will be a drama-free evening. Speak with each sister before the party and tell them to leave their baggage at the door and put their party hats on.
If they’re unable to do that, or if they become defensive, then tell them they are no longer welcome.
It’s your party, and it’s you and your husband’s day. You’re both entitled to set the code of conduct for behavior.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.