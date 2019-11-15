Dear Heloise: As a wedding planner, I’ve discovered some of the major things people grumble about at weddings:
Cash bars. Guests often complain when they have to pay for a drink. However, mixed cocktails are expensive, so many couples will have coffee, punch, wine or beer.
Destination weddings. This is understandable. It’s as if you’re saying, “Send us a gift but don’t come to the wedding.”
Long speeches at toasts. Keep it simple and brief. Don’t embarrass the bride or groom with tales of former lovers.
Unclear invitation. Are you single? Should you come alone? Single people want to bring a guest with them, so be sure your invitation states “Plus One.”
— Elaine, via email
