Dear Annie: My sister started smoking cigarettes when she was 18 and still smokes today at 48. She has quit several times over the years, but then she goes back to smoking again and again. Her husband and children want her to quit, and my older brother goes ballistic on the subject — yelling and screaming at her when she goes outside to light up.
I had a quiet lunch with her recently, and we talked about it. I tried to be understanding, and she could sense that and said she appreciated that I wasn’t condemning her.
She said she just loves to smoke, and if it kills her, so be it. She says that she does not want to quit.
I reminded her that she had quit in the past, so at some level she wanted to quit. She laughed and said that she quit to please everyone else.
I love her so much and don’t want for her to die young, yet I don’t know what to do.
— Cigarette Dilemma
Dear Cigarette Dilemma: You’re in a tough spot because you know what your sister should do — quit — but you don’t want to be a nag or jeopardize your whole relationship with her. My suggestion is that you continue to be a source of support for your sister as you quietly look into various alternatives to quit smoking. Group support, tobacco harm reduction practices and other alternative programs that have helped even the most diehard smokers kick the habit.
I say “quietly” because you need to make it fun when you talk to your sister, and there might be a chance that she will be attracted to one of these programs and eventually snuff out her butts.