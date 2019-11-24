Dear Annie: It seems as if many people are looking for an alternative to buying things for people for Christmas out of habit.
So, here is a creative solution we use to both keep a festive spirit and give to charities. This is a great alternative to buying for adults who honestly don’t need one more thing! In my family, we each draw a name for the holidays and select a toy or special gift and an outfit the person would have loved as a child (or teenager).
We are careful to wrap the gifts in bags or loose wrappings, so as not to damage the original packaging, leaving them presentable to donate. After everyone opens their presents, we collect everything and donate to organizations that distribute toys and clothing to families in need.
It is such fun to select items that represent an interest, hobby or personality trait of that person. We open gifts, laugh and celebrate one another.
Often we will buy extra necessities like jackets, underwear and socks to add to our donation bags.
We have been doing this for several years now, and everyone looks forward to picking out gifts and also knowing that someone in need will enjoy them at Christmas.
— Jane, in Alabama
Dear Jane: I love this — not just for the charitable aspect but because it encourages everyone to tap into their inner child, which is a beautiful way to celebrate Christmas. Thanks so much for sharing your family’s tradition.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.